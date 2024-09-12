'Shahid and I Have Been Taught to Earn Our Place in the World': Ishaan Khatter

advertisement
Actor Ishaan Khatter stars in the recently-released Netflix series The Perfect Couple. Known for his versatility, Ishaan takes on a key role in this compelling series, which delves into the complexities of relationships.
Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel, The Perfect Couple revolves around a seemingly ideal couple whose lives are turned upside down by a series of shocking events. It features a stellar cast, including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Dakota Fanning.
Ishaan took some time out to speak to The Quint about the show, what it was like working with global star Nicole Kidman, what type of an actor he strives to be, his mother's influence on his life, Shahid and him being brought up to be self-reliant, and more.
Ishaan opened up about working with actors such as Nicole Kidman, Zeenat Aman and Tabu. While talking about his next project Royals he spoke about how Zeenat Aman is a joy to work with.
He added, "With Nicole Kidman, she is a global icon. She has these eyes that are earth-shattering. You get arrested when she stares at you; they are almost hypnotic and all the young actors felt that way."
Ishaan also spoke about the kind of person the Big Little Lies actor is. "She is also a well-rounded person, a wholesome person. Someone who is invested in knowing about different kinds of cultures... I was pleasantly surprised to know how involved she is."
Ishaan also got candid about how his mum Neelima Azeem has shaped him as a person.
Before signing off, the actor opened up about his career trajectory as compared to his brother Shahid Kapoor, and how their upbringing shaped them as actors, "Shahid and I have both been raised to be independent individuals and earn our way through life."My mum did everything that she could for us and I have spoken about this recently and I thank her for instilling these values."
Video editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
