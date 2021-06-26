Irrfan's Son Babil In Film by 'Piku' Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar (L) with Babil (C) and Ronnie Lahiri.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil is now working in a film directed by Shoojit Sircar. Irrfan was praised for his role in Sircar's Piku, a film in which he co-starred along with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing the news, producer Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Films, posted an Instagram message stating, "Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is?". Lahiri also shared a few pictures from the set of their new film.
Babil also shared a message on Instagram about working with Shoojit and Ronnie by saying, "Honoured to work with you legends ❤️ "
Babil's post on Instagram about working with Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri.
While details of the project are not yet fully known, actor Zayn Khan is reportedly also a part of the cast.
Earlier in April this year in an exclusive interview with The Quint, Sircar had mentioned that he would want to work with Irrfan's son Babil. "Unless I work with Babil the circle won't be complete, redemption will not be there," commented Sircar while reminiscing the beautiful relationship he had with Irrfan.
