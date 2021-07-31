Twitter Reacts to 'Chameleon' Jared Leto’s House of Gucci Transformation

Known for his spectacular transformations, Hollywood actor Jared Leto has once again surprised the internet with his new look, and netizens cannot stop talking about it. For his upcoming role as Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, Leto is unrecognisable in the trailer. The actor has previously undergone phenomenal transformations for his roles in the movies Suicide Squad and Dallas Buyers Club too.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about his House of Gucci transformation.