Inside Pics: Sushmita Sen Throws Party for Rohman Shawl's Birthday

Model Rohman Shawl recently celebrated his birthday in Dubai with partner Sushmita Sen and her family. Sushmita's sister actor Charu Asopa shared photos from the yacht party that Sushmita had organised. "Happy birthday Rohman Jiju #birthdaybash #yatchparty. It was super fun. Didi you are awesome, I love the way you plan everything. It’s always so much fun to do party with you," she captioned her Instagram post.

Sushmita and Rohman can be seen cosying up to each other in the photos while her daughters Renee and Alisah smile for the camera. Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen and her mother were also part of the party. The family spent Christmas and New Year in Dubai.