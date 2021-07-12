Influencer Diipa Makes Statement on Motherhood With Her Cannes Outfit

Diipa began by writing, "Being a mother means more than giving birth to a child. Being a mother means loving and knowing a soul before you can even see it. It’s being the dependent to someone you guide through life. Being a mother means taking responsibility for the one you’ve brought into this world, showering them with endless care and love throughout their life".

She then explained what being a mother does not mean. "Being a mother does NOT mean that you are now the target to everybody and anybody’s scrutiny. How many times do we as mothers hear “ you’re doing this wrong!” or “how can you do this to your child?!” ? Whether it be opinions shared from family, friends, or strangers; the judgement is still unapologetic and burdensome on new or experienced mothers".

Diipa added that new mothers are constantly judged for the decisions they take, which results in them questioning their decisions. The influencer wrote that she wanted to change this very mindset. "There is no rule book to motherhood, it takes experience and learning to understand the ins and outs of what is appropriate for YOU as a mother and not anybody else. Being a new-mom holds enough self-judgement as there is constant worry if your actions are right.



I chose to shed light on this topic due to the countless messages or comments from people who’ve questioned and judged my decisions as a mother - An issue I’m certain that most women endure on social media".