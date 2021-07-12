Influencer Diipa Makes Statement on Motherhood With Her Cannes Outfit

Influencer Diipa Buller-Khosla added breast pumps to one of her Cannes outfit this year.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Influencer Diipa Buller-Khosla walked the red carpet at this year's Cannes Film Festival. However, this is the first time she attended the festival as a mother. Diipa, who welcomed a baby girl a couple of months back, made a statement on motherhood with one of her Cannes outfit. She added breast pumps to her gown in an attempt to address the judgement that mothers constantly face.
Diipa began by writing, "Being a mother means more than giving birth to a child. Being a mother means loving and knowing a soul before you can even see it. It’s being the dependent to someone you guide through life. Being a mother means taking responsibility for the one you’ve brought into this world, showering them with endless care and love throughout their life".
She then explained what being a mother does not mean. "Being a mother does NOT mean that you are now the target to everybody and anybody’s scrutiny. How many times do we as mothers hear “ you’re doing this wrong!” or “how can you do this to your child?!” ? Whether it be opinions shared from family, friends, or strangers; the judgement is still unapologetic and burdensome on new or experienced mothers".
Diipa added that new mothers are constantly judged for the decisions they take, which results in them questioning their decisions. The influencer wrote that she wanted to change this very mindset. "There is no rule book to motherhood, it takes experience and learning to understand the ins and outs of what is appropriate for YOU as a mother and not anybody else. Being a new-mom holds enough self-judgement as there is constant worry if your actions are right.
I chose to shed light on this topic due to the countless messages or comments from people who’ve questioned and judged my decisions as a mother - An issue I’m certain that most women endure on social media".
Diipa continued by writing that whether she chose to breastfeed her daughter or not should not be anyone else's concern. Breastfeeding, she noted, does not work for all mothers - and it's not something they should be judged for. "There are countless concerns that go into breastfeeding, it simply doesn't work for all mothers, something that no mother should be judged for online or off," she said.
"This is just a reminder that online personalities are human as well, where life and feelings lay behind a screen. I kindly ask that you withhold judgmental remarks regarding any mother who is on this beautiful journey of motherhood," wrote Diipa in her Instagram post.
Published: undefined