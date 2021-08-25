India Couture Week 2021: Kriti Sanon Stuns in a Manish Malhotra Bridal Outfit

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has opened the second digital edition of the India Couture Week 2021, streamed on the Fashion Design Council of India's (FDCI) official social media handles. The fashion week will continue till 29 August.

Malhotra's collection is titled 'Nooraniyat', and focuses on brides across ages and religions. His couture film captured the many moods of an elaborate Indian wedding. Actor Kriti Sanon turned muse for the bridal edit. She looked stunning in a red, heavily-embroidered lehenga.