India Couture Week 2021: Kriti Sanon Stuns in a Manish Malhotra Bridal Outfit

Kriti Sanon in a Manish Malhotra bridal couture for India Couture Week 2021.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has opened the second digital edition of the India Couture Week 2021, streamed on the Fashion Design Council of India's (FDCI) official social media handles. The fashion week will continue till 29 August.
Malhotra's collection is titled 'Nooraniyat', and focuses on brides across ages and religions. His couture film captured the many moods of an elaborate Indian wedding. Actor Kriti Sanon turned muse for the bridal edit. She looked stunning in a red, heavily-embroidered lehenga.
"My bridal edit is an amalgamation of moods and emotions of the brides and over the years of creating their dream outfits and interacting with them, I inadvertently got drawn into those intriguing memories and decided to capture it all", Manish Malhotra said in a statement.
The 14th edition of the event will also see collections by Amit Aggarwal, Amit GT, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Ashima Leena, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Pankaj & Nidhi, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Shantanu & Nikhil, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl.
