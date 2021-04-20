In Pics: Anushka and Virat Spotted at Airport With Daughter Vamika

The couple was spotted by photographers on the way to their car after exiting the Kalina airport. After they became first-time parents, Virat and Anushka had earlier requested that everyone refrain from taking pictures of Vamika because they wanted to protect her privacy.

While some fans were happy to see their favourite celebrities, others also raised concern over their right to privacy.

Anushka and Virat had announced their pregnancy in August 2020 in an Instagram post and were blessed with a baby girl in January 2021. In a statement on social media, Virat had shared, "Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives."