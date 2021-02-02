In a Diverse Country Like Ours, Hard Not To Offend Anyone: Mithila

The actor also spoke about recent instances of OTT content censorship. She said "For having been someone who has lived through a time we didn't have to censor anything and had the liberty to create content we had to, it's a very complex question to answer. With great power comes great responsibility and I think the power that you have, you have to use it responsibly and I have been always been respectful of that. So I feel like as intelligent and aware content creators, we can use our discretion and be sensitive about it. But in a diverse country like ours it's very hard to not offend anyone. You can't make everyone happy."

