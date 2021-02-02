In a Diverse Country Like Ours, Hard Not To Offend Anyone: Mithila

Mithila Palkar rose to fame when OTT content had just entered our lives. With shows like Girl in the City and Little Things, she became known for playing the girl-next-door. Speaking to The Quint she says that she got stereotyped at one point and thought there was no escaping from it, but films like Chopsticks and Tribhanga helped her break the tag.
The actor also spoke about recent instances of OTT content censorship. She said "For having been someone who has lived through a time we didn't have to censor anything and had the liberty to create content we had to, it's a very complex question to answer. With great power comes great responsibility and I think the power that you have, you have to use it responsibly and I have been always been respectful of that. So I feel like as intelligent and aware content creators, we can use our discretion and be sensitive about it. But in a diverse country like ours it's very hard to not offend anyone. You can't make everyone happy."
Watch the video for more.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined