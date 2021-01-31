Illegal Construction Case: Sonu Sood Moves SC Against HC Order

Sonu Sood has moved the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Bombay High Court that dismissed his appeal against a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notice over alleged illegal construction carried out by him at a residential building in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood, as per a report by PTI.

In his petition, the actor stated that his application for conversion had been approved by the Municipal Commissioner subject to Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) permission.

The plea further stated that the high court order was passed without considering the provisions of Section 43 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 and Sood's application for converting the residential premises into a residential hotel was submitted in 2018.