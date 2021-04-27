It’s a Deeply Ingrained Scar: Ileana D'Cruz About Body Shaming

Talking about the importance of self love, she further said in the interview, "You think you are fine and then suddenly you have random people saying things about you and you start to believe what they are saying. So I think it’s a deeply ingrained scar because you are carrying it for so many years. It takes a lot of inner strength to tell yourself that what they are saying doesn’t matter. What your feel about yourself is most important. And it’s something I tell myself every single day."

She added that people still body shame her but she has grown to accept herself and not listen to what other people have to say, but it is still a work in progress. Ever since she first talked about her body image issues in 2017, she's often shared updates from her journey.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed, "When you embrace every bit of you as an entire whole that somehow makes you so much stronger and makes you so much more beautiful,” after talking about how difficult body issues can be.