I Was Told Kriti Had a Bigger Launch: Nupur Sanon

Nupur Sanon speaks about how people belittled her when she made her debut.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Nupur Sanon made her on-screen debut with B-Praak's music video 'Filhaal', opposite Akshay Kumar. Now, in an interview with News18, Nupur said that many people thought a music video wasn't the right debut for her and that Kriti had a better and bigger launch in Bollywood.
Nupur added, "When Filhaal wasn't even released I was told that this isn't the right journey because Kriti didn't do it that way. What most people failed to understand was that I was always inclined towards music and I wanted my debut to be a music video. I am so glad that my family and sister have always been so supportive".
