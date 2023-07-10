'I Was Destroyed': Shahid Kapoor on Leaked Video With Kareena Kapoor

In an interview with Mid-Day, he said: “I was destroyed at that time. I was a 24-year-old kid and I felt like my privacy had been invaded and I could not do anything to protect (myself). So I was a mess wondering ‘what’s happened, what's going on?' Of course it affects you a lot and at that age specially. You don't even know your own feelings and you're figuring out how to be with a girl and you're dating. You're both actors, in different places and then this happens.”

Shahid further went on to add, “I think now you are aware that it is 100% going to happen. At that time, we were caught off guard by it… So, it is like an informed devil as opposed to an uninformed devil scenario. You at least know, yeh toh hone wala hai. Also ab toh meri shaadi ho gayi hai, bachche ho gaye hain. Nobody is interested in those things about me. They have other 24-year-olds to focus on."

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi and Jio Cinema's film Bloody Daddy.