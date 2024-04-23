'I Saw Only Flaws': Aamir Khan On His First Film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'

During the event, Aamir recalled how Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was not only the first film of his career, but it was also the first film of his co-star Juhi Chawla, director Mansoor Khan, music composers Anand-Milind, and singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

He also shared how he initially felt unsure and saw only flaws when he watched the film with Mansoor. "But one day it released and it was wonderful to see the journey he had. I like to believe Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is a milestone in Indian cinema. From 1988 onwards, you can see the shift happening," Aamir added.

Recalling how he wanted Aamir to sing for the film, Udit said during the event, "36 years ago they introduced me to Aamir and said that I have to sing a song for him. I was sacred and I was ready to go back home if the song didn’t work."

