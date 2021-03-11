I Have Tested Negative for COVID & Am Back to Work: Alia Bhatt

"I've been reading all your messages of concern & care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same", Alia wrote.

The actor also reminded everyone to maintain social distancing and wear masks with the hashtags #DoGazKiDoori, #MaskHaiZaroori.

Some time back reports suggested that Gangubai shoot has been stalled after Bhansali contracted the virus. Bhansali's spokesperson, though, hasn't released a statement yet. Alia and Bhansali are collaborating for the first time on this movie.