Have Always Felt a Bit of An Outsider: Konkona Sensharma

Konkona Sensharma is gearing up for Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which will be the first theatrical release of 2021. The film, actor Seema Pahwa's directorial debut, will hit theatres on 1 January.
Konkona plays the role of the younger daughter-in-law, and the actor says that her character is an outsider who doesn't get along with the other bahus. She also tells The Quint about being an outsider and a misfit herself in real life. Konkona says that she has always felt like a misfit but is quite comfortable being 'different'.
The actor, who has directed the critically-acclaimed Death in the Gunj, shares her experience of working with a first-time director and what an actor can do to support them. She speaks about working with Seema Pahwa and the relationship they shared on and off the sets. Konkona also talks about how she has been influenced by the legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who passed away in November at the age of 85.
Watch the video to find out more.
Published: undefined