'I Feel Helpless': Singer Amit Trivedi On Not Being Allowed to Vote

Amit Trivedi expresses frustration after being denied right to vote despite having necessary documents.
Singer Amit Trivedi will perform at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam on Saturday, 25 January.
(Photo Courtesy: Smitha TK/ The Quint)
Musician Amit Trivedi shared his experience at the voting booth on Monday, stating he was not allowed to vote despite having all the necessary documents. In a video on X, he shows a slip given by officials and says he waited for over half an hour before being told he couldn't vote.

“Voting is our constitutional right. Today I was denied that right and I feel helpless. Did this happen to anyone else? How.. and why??," Amit Trivedi said in a post on X.

He also mentioned that several people have gone through a similar predicament and went home disappointed. Adding that despite having waited for some time he was denied his right to vote.

Published: 20 May 2024,06:51 PM IST

