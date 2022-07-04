‘I Am Stunned That This Is My Husband,’ Lindsay Lohan Writes for Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan with Bader Shammas.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan had announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November 2021. On Saturday, Lohan shared a picture with Bader and referred to him as her husband, calling herself the “luckiest woman in the world”.
She wrote, “I am the luckiest woman in the world, Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”
A source had told Us Weekly in 2021, “The talk is (there will be) be two weddings—one overseas and one in the States, maybe someplace between Dubai and the U.S. There’s no timeframe yet.”
In November, Lindsay had shared multiple pictures with Bader with a ring visible on her finger, with the caption, “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love (ring emoji) 11.11.21.”
Lindsay Lohan will next be seen on Netflix in the holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. The film also stars Chord Overstreet. Her last major lead role was in the 2013 film The Crayons.
