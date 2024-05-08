Huma Qureshi Joins Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Film 'Jolly LLB 3'

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Huma Qureshi Joins Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Film 'Jolly LLB 3'

Huma Qureshi joins the cast of 'Jolly LLB 3' alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.
Actor Huma Qureshi talks about the gender pay gap in Bollywood. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Huma Qureshi is set to reprise her role of Pushpa Pandey in the third instalment of the courtroom comedy franchise Jolly LLB. She took to her Instagram to announce the news.

She took to social media “Pushpa Pandey is backkkkk and looking pretty in Pink #JollyLLB3. Clicked by the one and only @akshaykumar #pushpa #pink #onset @kangratalkies #nofilter needed when ur happy #blessed."

Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi recently started filming for the project, titled Jolly LLB 3. They took to social media to talk about the same.

The first and second instalments of the franchise, directed by Subhash Kapoor, explore the Indian judicial system's intricacies with humour and social commentary. The films followed the journey of two underdog lawyers striving for recognition and fairness in the legal arena.

