Hrithik Roshan Celebrates His Late Grandfather's Immortal Legacy With This Song

In his caption, Hrithik wrote, "Today marks the 106th birth anniversary of my Daduji - Roshan, whose name I inherit . Although I never had the honor of meeting him, learning from him or physically experiencing his love, I am blessed with a priceless treasure: his work... his music. Legends have a way of transcending time through their art. His songs are the foundation of the Roshan family’s journey and I am immensely proud to be a part of his extraordinary lineage.

"Celebrating my Daduji’s immortal legacy through one of my favourite songs by him (heart emoji) I celebrate this song even more because my Daduji never got to celebrate its success… he passed away soon after he recorded this brilliant track. He was 40 years old."

