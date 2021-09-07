Hrithik Roshan Reveals the ‘Best Part’ of Being Rakesh Roshan’s Son

Hrithik Roshan with father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan celebrated his 72nd birthday on Monday. To wish his father, Hrithik posted a picture with him and wrote that he wants to grow up to be as ‘strong and young’ as him. Hrithik Roshan wrote in the caption, “The best part about being his son is he still inspires me to believe in the impossible potential inside myself.”
He added, “Happy 72nd birthday papa. Wish I grow to be as strong and young as you." Rakesh Roshan shared a picture from his birthday party which features his wife Pinkie Roshan, son Hrithik Roshan and his children Hrehaan and Hridaan.
Actor Tiger Shroff wished Rakesh in the comments and wrote, “Happy birthday sir may the healthiest happiest days be ahead with many more blockbusters as well lots of love!”
Pinkie Roshan wished her husband in an Instagram post, “Happy birthday to my partner for life and many more keep guiding us always have walked the path with you and learnt so much will hug you..holding your hand forever thru our journey with the blessings and love of our elders who have departed and wishing you from wherever they are.”
Hrithik Roshan will star in Krrish 4 which will be directed by Rakesh Roshan. Earlier also Hrithik has worked in Rakesh Roshan’s films including Koi…Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3.
Published: 07 Sep 2021,04:51 PM IST