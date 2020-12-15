Hrithik Refuses to Date Any Woman After Break-up: Kangana

The Mumbai Police has decided to transfer a complaint filed by Hrithik Roshan in 2016 from cyber cell to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), as per a report by Mumbai Mirror.

The police told the publication that the decision to transfer the case was taken on the request of Hrithik's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani, who had written to the police commissioner stating that there was no progress in the investigation. In his letter, Jethmalani insisted that the probe be completed at the earliest.

Following news of the transfer of the case, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to write, "His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again. @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?"