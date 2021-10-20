'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' Actor Apologises to Ex-Girlfriend After Abortion Claims

“I met her with good emotions. In that process, I hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate actions. I wanted to meet and apologize to her directly, but I am not able to properly convey the apology now and am waiting for that time to come. For now, I would like to genuinely apologize to her through this statement,” the actor wrote.

“I apologize for also disappointing all of those who trusted and supported me until the end. It was all thanks to those who supported me that I was able to become the actor Kim Seon Ho, but I had forgotten that. I apologize for causing trouble to my co-stars and all of the related staff who worked with me due to my flaws. I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt. I am aware that this rambling statement will not fully reach your hearts, but I am still attempting to convey my sincere thoughts. I am very sorry,” he added.

Following the accusations and statement, the team of 2 days & 1 Night stated that Seon-Ho has been removed from the fourth season. “Hello. This is the KBS2 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4 production team. We have decided to drop Kim Seon Ho, who was recently involved in a controversy. We will do our best to edit him out of the already filmed footage to reduce the discomfort felt by viewers. The 2 Days & 1 Night team will continue to work hard to create a good show. Thank you", the program's statement read.

Several brands that were endorsed by Kim Seon-Ho have also halted their collaborations.