Hindustani Way: AR Rahman, Ananya Birla's Song for Team India at Tokyo Olympics

The upbeat, catchy tune chronicles India's Olympics wins across the years. The video has archival footage from 1996 (Atlanta), 2004 (Athens), 2002 & 2008 (Beijing), 2016 (Rio), and 2012 (London). It also gives a glimpse into the training for this year's team. The music video has been directed by Danny Mamik and Sahaan Hattangadi.

With its English and Hindi vocals, it gives a message of optimism and strength, for the Indian team and every Indian at home. The lyrics have been written by Ananya, Nirmika Singh, and Shishir Samant.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is scheduled to take place from 23 July, after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.