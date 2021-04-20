Hina Khan's Father Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Actor Hina Khan's father passed away on Tuesday, 20 April, due to a cardiac arrest, as per a report by The Times of India. The report also states that Hina, who was in Kashmir for some professional commitment, is flying back to Mumbai.

Hina Khan would often share father-daughter moments on social media. Be it travelling together, or goofing around, Hina would share photos and videos of her family with fans.

(With inputs from The Times of India)