Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'My Strength': Hina Khan On Her Boyfriend's Support Amid Cancer Battle

'My Strength': Hina Khan On Her Boyfriend's Support Amid Cancer Battle

Hina Khan has been diagnosed with Stage three breast cancer and has been sharing her journey.

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hina Khan has been diagnosed with Stage three breast cancer and has been sharing her journey.</p></div>
i

Hina Khan has been diagnosed with Stage three breast cancer and has been sharing her journey.

(Photo:X)

advertisement

Hina Khan has been diagnosed with Stage three breast cancer and has been sharing her journey. Recently, she posted a photo with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, thanking him for his support. In the picture, they are wearing matching black t-shirts.

Hina called Rocky her strength and wrote, "You are the best. May Allah bless you always. My strength."

Take a look at the photo:

 In another post Rocky wrote about Hina and said: "When she smiles, the lights are brighter. When she's happy, life makes sense. When she's with me, I live a lot more. When I am with her, nothing else matters. Cooked her favorite meal... it's a weekend special for my love."

Take a look:

Hina rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Also ReadHina Khan Undergoes Breast Cancer Surgery; Shares Note From Hospital Staff

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT