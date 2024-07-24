'My Strength': Hina Khan On Her Boyfriend's Support Amid Cancer Battle

advertisement
Hina Khan has been diagnosed with Stage three breast cancer and has been sharing her journey. Recently, she posted a photo with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, thanking him for his support. In the picture, they are wearing matching black t-shirts.
Hina called Rocky her strength and wrote, "You are the best. May Allah bless you always. My strength."
Take a look at the photo:
In another post Rocky wrote about Hina and said: "When she smiles, the lights are brighter. When she's happy, life makes sense. When she's with me, I live a lot more. When I am with her, nothing else matters. Cooked her favorite meal... it's a weekend special for my love."
Take a look:
Hina rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.