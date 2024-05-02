Heeeramandi: Here's Why Richa Chadha Chose To Play a Role With Less Screen Time

Actor Richa Chadha stars in a lead role in Heeramandi.
(Photo:X)
Actor Richa Chadha, earning acclaim for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, revealed she opted for the role of Lajjo despite being offered a part with more screen time.
She was drawn to Lajjo's poignant storyline, comparing it to iconic characters like Meena Kumari from Pakeezah and a female iteration of Devdas, believing it would resonate powerfully with audiences.
She said in an interview, "When I was approached for Heeramandi, at the time Sanjay was the showrunner, and I had been offered another part, the one with more screen time for sure. But because an actor also needs to see what's in here that's new for me, I chose Lajjo."
"I have experimented with characters that have a grey shade, like Bholi Punjaban or Tara in Madam Chief Minister. Basically, I get accused of playing only empowered characters, so I felt the need to break that stereotype and surprise the audience. I wanted to play a part of a hopeless romantic and leave the audience with gooseflesh. That's exactly what's happening. People are calling me in tears," she continued.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is streaming on Netflix.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)