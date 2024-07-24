'Heart-Breaking to See Any Film Fail': Akshay Kumar On His String of Flop Films

advertisement
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is currently experiencing a rough patch with several recent films underperforming. Following the major failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earlier this year, his latest release, Sarfira, has also struggled.
Sarfira, a remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru which earned actor Suriya a National Film Award for Best Actor, was made with an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore. However, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has only garnered Rs 21.5 crore in the domestic market after 12 days in theatres.
In an interview with Forbes India, he spoke about what he learned from his box office failures, he said: "Behind every film there is a lot of blood, sweat, and passion that goes in. It is heart-breaking to see any film fail. But you have to learn to see the silver lining. Every failure teaches you the value of success and increases the hunger for it even further. Luckily, I learnt to deal with it earlier on in my career. Of course, it hurts and impacts you, but that won’t change the fate of the film. It’s not something which is in your control… what is in your control is to work harder, make amends, and give it your all to your next film. That’s how I channel my energy and try to move on to the next, focusing my energy where it matters the most.”
He also spoke about the biggest obstacle he had to overcome to become a superstar, Akshay replied, “I believe it was the mindset of limitation. Coming from a humble background, the idea of making films in Bollywood seemed like a distant dream to me. The industry is competitive, and breaking into it requires more than just talent—it requires resilience, hard work, and a bit of luck. But I was stubborn and adamant. So, I took a leap, trusted my instinct, and stayed focused on my goals. That persistence has been crucial in shaping my journey.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)