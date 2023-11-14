‘He Would Be Great’: Tom Hiddleston On Shah Rukh Khan Playing a 'Loki' Variant

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tom said that Shah Rukh Khan would be perfect to play the Bollywood version. "He would be great. He’s a good variant, I think."

Earlier during an interview with NDTV, the actor had spoken highly of SRK's film Devdas, he had said, "I remember it was quite a long time ago now. I remember going to see Devdas. I mean, that’s quite an old film. I remember going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary experience. I would say I have never seen anything like that. So, yeah I remember that very much."

Other than Tom Loki also features Sophia Dimartino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tara Strong, Eugene Cordero and Academy Award-winner Ke Huay Quan, who was also seen in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'. Written by Eric Martin, the new season is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

'Loki Season 2' is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar