'He is Fit & Fine Now': Mimoh on His Dad Mithun Chakraborty Being Hospitalised

A photo of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has surfaced on the internet. In it, he is seen resting on the hospital bed. The said photo had fans concerned about his well-being. Many were also doubtful about the authenticity of the picture.
The photo was posted on Twitter by Dr Anupam Hazra, National Secretary- BJP. He captioned the photo with a, “Get well soon Mithun Da” and also went on to write that he hopes he has a speedy recovery.
Now, India Today reported that he was recently admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He reportedly had a stomach ache, fever and similar symptoms. He was later discharged from the hospital and is currently at home.
Mithun's son Mimoh told Dainik Bhaskar, “He was admitted due to kidney stones. He is discharged from the hospital and now he is fit and fine and at home.” He also went on to say that he is healthy.
On the work front, Mithun was last seen in The Kashmir Files, helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.
