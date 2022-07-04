Harry Styles' Copenhagen Concert Cancelled After Mall Shooting Near Venue

Harry Styles on stage.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Singer Harry Styles' concert in Copenhagen was cancelled after a shooting at a major shopping mall near the venue on Sunday.
Styles, who was supposed to perform at the Royal Arena, released a statement that he is 'devastated for the victims'.
He tweeted, “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.”
The concert in Copenhagen is part of his Love on Tour series. He earlier performed in Oslo and Stockholm. The Copenhagen venue was shut down by the police following the shooting.
The Associated Press reported that authorities have arrested a 22-year-old Danish man in the case and investigation is still underway.
After the school shooting in Uvalde Texas, Harry Styles had posted a statement that read, "Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas."
The statement further read, "On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items."
