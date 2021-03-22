Harman Baweja & Sasha Ramchandani Get Married in Gurudwara

Harman Baweja & Sasha Ramchandani (left), and Ashish Chowdry posing with wedding guests
Actor Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani recently tied the knot in a gurudwara. They had also organized pre-wedding ceremonies attended by family and close friends. Actor and friend Shilpa Shetty shared a video from the festivities, "Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here’s to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys."
She also shared a video of her husband Raj Kundra, who is also Harman's close friend, performing bhangra at his sangeet ceremony, "Husband Appreciation post. Burning the dance floor at Harman's sangeet. OMG can’t stop smiling every time I see this video."
Raj Kundra, on the other hand, posted a video of the guests including Ashish Chowdhry and Jay Shewakramani, recreating Shilpa's #SundayBinge posts on Instagram, captioned, "Sunday Binge from Kolkatta performed with Love by @ashishchowdhryofficial @rinaygupta @jayshewakramani @nishsareen @samitabangargi @mamtaanand10_10 special appearance @aamirali #HarmanSasha wedding #sundaybinge."
Ashish shared a series of pictures with many of the guests with a fun twist on the 'party trend'. "Yeh hum hai.. Yeh hamaare Dulha-Dulhan hai.. Aur yahaan ‘Shaawri’ ho rahi hai!!" he captioned. Samita Bangargi, Sagarika Ghatge, Nisha Sareen, Mamta Anand, and Aamir Ali also attended the wedding.
