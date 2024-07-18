Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic 'Mutually Part Ways'; Release Statement

advertisement
India's star cricketer Hardik Pandya announced on Instagram that he and his wife Natasa Stankovic have 'mutually parted ways.' Hardik, a key player for the Indian cricket team, and Natasa, an actress, got engaged in January 2020 and have a three-year-old son, Agastya.
In a joint Instagram post on Thursday, Hardik and Natasa wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe that this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.
"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time. Hardik/Natasa"
They got engaged on 1 January 2020, and welcomed their son Agastya in July of the same year. Pandya and Natasa renewed their vows in Udaipur on 14 February 2023.
