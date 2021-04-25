After COVID Diagnosis, Hansal Mehta Talks About 'Sleepless Nights'

Director Hansal Mehta
Amidst the rising COVID cases, further lockdown restrictions have locked people in their homes. Hansal Mehta took to Instagram to explain how he deals with the anxiety and his experience with the virus. With a picture of his laptop next to his bed, he wrote, "This virus. Covid 19. Among other things it has messed up my sleep rhythm. I sleep all day and am unable to sleep at night. I’m anxious. Like all of us are."
"But thankfully there is cinema to keep that anxiety at bay. To get drunk on. To reflect upon. Until the next morning. When you check temperature, pulse and pop all your pills hoping this too shall pass," he added.
Earlier, he posted pleas for help for him wife and son, who had both contracted the virus. After his son Pallava tested positive, he turned to netizens for help and tweeted, "Need help with procuring Remdesvir for my son Pallava who is Covid +ve and has low O2 saturation. Would appreciate leads." He also took to social media when he couldnt find a facility to get his wife tested at. Both times, people came together and posted leads and resources to help.
The Scam 1992 director had earlier said on Twitter that he felt he had the virus and was going to preemptively start treatment, before he got his tests back. "Looks like I’ve also got the virus. Throat, fever and other mild symptoms. Awaiting tests but treatment has begun. Will fight the damn virus," he wrote.
On the career front, Hansal Mehta last directed Chhalaang. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Nushhratt Bharucha, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles.
