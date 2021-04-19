Hansal Mehta Alleges ‘Scam’, Claims Man Sent Fake Pak Air Tickets

Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta claims that he has been scammed too. Attaching screenshots of a Twitter exchange, Hansal alleged that a Twitter user named Dev Patel issued a fake ticket for him to travel to Pakistan. "Dear @ShjPolice @UAEPoliceHQ Am reporting this person with handle @Dev73513666 whose name is allegedly Dev Mehta. He has issued a fake @emirates ticket, is inciting hate and issuing threats against Muslims. He claims to be based in Sharjah. Please investigate," the filmmaker wrote.

In the attached screenshot, we see a conversation under Hansal's tweet that read, "Just wondering. Is it as bad in Pakistan as it is in India currently? The COVID situation I mean." Not answering his concern, the handle named 'Dev Mehta' offered a one-way ticket to Pakistan adding that he'd have to pay '10 times the ticket amount' if he came back.