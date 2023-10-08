Nushrratt Bharuccha, Stuck In Israel During Hamas Attack, On Flight Home

With a surprise assault using gunmen entering Israel and the use of thousands of rockets from Gaza, Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' attack, one of the largest till date, have killed and injured hundreds. Amidst this ongoing conflict, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha was stranded in Israel, a member of her team said in a statement on Saturday, 7 October, as per a report by India Today. Now, finally she is being brought back to India.

"We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India," the actor's team said in a statement.

Previously, the actor's team had said in a statement, "Nushrratt has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival." Nushrratt was in Haifa for the screening of her film Akelli.