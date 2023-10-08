Nushrratt Bharuccha, Stuck In Israel During Hamas Attack, On Flight Home

Nushrratt Bharuccha is reportedly stranded in Israel amidst the ongoing conflict.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
With a surprise assault using gunmen entering Israel and the use of thousands of rockets from Gaza, Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' attack, one of the largest till date, have killed and injured hundreds. Amidst this ongoing conflict, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha was stranded in Israel, a member of her team said in a statement on Saturday, 7 October, as per a report by India Today. Now, finally she is being brought back to India.
"We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India," the actor's team said in a statement.
Previously, the actor's team had said in a statement, "Nushrratt has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival." Nushrratt was in Haifa for the screening of her film Akelli.
The statement added, "The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today, when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed."
Palestine's health ministry has said that at least 198 people have been killed and over 1600 injured in retaliatory attacks. In a video statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel "was at war", adding that Hamas "would pay a price" for launching the attack.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)