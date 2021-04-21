Had To Be Ethnically Ambiguous: Priyanka About Hollywood Casting

Priyanka Chopra recently launched Kabir Bedi's autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor. The actor also recently authored her memoir Unfinished, a topic of discussion in her interview with Oprah. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka and Kabir talked about their experience as Indian actors in Hollywood, and the cementing of their identity.

Kabir revealed that Hollywood rarely wrote roles for Asians during his time, and said, "In those days Hollywood just wasn't writing roles for Indian, or Asians in general. So how do you get a role if it is not written for you? When they did have a role for an Asian, they had no hesitation in painting a white actor brown. The way I got the roles was telling my agent that forget the Indian bit. Cast me in anything that is foreign-looking to Hollywood."