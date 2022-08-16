Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Announce Second Pregnancy

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Announce Second Pregnancy

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their first child in April.
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee took to social media to announce their second pregnancy.

The couple shared a photo with their daughter Lianna with the caption, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...This is one such blessing... Coming soon to complete us.”

Rashami Desai, Anita Hassanandani, Tina Dutta, and several other celebrities congratulated Gurmeet and Debina.

The couple welcomed their first baby Lianna in April. The couple met on the sets of the TV series Ramayan. Gurmeet and Debina played the roles of Lord Ram and Sita. The couple tied the knot in 2011.

