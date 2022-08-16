Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Announce Second Pregnancy

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announce second pregnancy.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee took to social media to announce their second pregnancy.
The couple shared a photo with their daughter Lianna with the caption, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...This is one such blessing... Coming soon to complete us.”
Rashami Desai, Anita Hassanandani, Tina Dutta, and several other celebrities congratulated Gurmeet and Debina.
The couple welcomed their first baby Lianna in April. The couple met on the sets of the TV series Ramayan. Gurmeet and Debina played the roles of Lord Ram and Sita. The couple tied the knot in 2011.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)