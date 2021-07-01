Gulshan Kumar Murder: Bombay HC Gives Abdul Rauf Life Sentence

T-Series founder late Gulshan Kumar
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Bombay High Court upheld Abdul Rauf Merchant's conviction in the murder case of T-series founder Gulshan Kumar. In 2003, Rauf was sentenced to life in prison. The bench said, “Rauf Merchant’s conviction continues as he fled the parole and continued with his criminal activities."
Ramesh Taurani's acquittal was also upheld and the appeal against it was dismissed. However, the Court dismissed a trial court's order acquitting Rauf's brother Abdul Rashid Dawood Merchant, and also sentenced him to life imprisonment.
The Rauf brothers were found guilty of murder under IPC section 302, common intention (IPC section 34), conspiracy under IPC section 120 A, and under section 27 of the Arms Act.
The bench led by Justice Sadhana S Jadhav and Justice N R Borkar also added that Rauf needs to surrender before the Sessions Court of DN Nagar police; and also surrender his passport. If he doesn't surrender within a week, the Session's Court has been directed to issue a non-bailable warrant for his arrest.
Justice Sadhana Jadhav said that Abdul Rauf 'doesn’t deserve any leniency'.
Rauf was re-arrested in 2016 at the Indo-Bangladesh border after he violated his parole in April 2009, granted to him to visit his family in Mumbai. Gulshan Kumar was shot outside a temple at Jeet Nagar in Juhu on 12 August in 1997.
(With inputs from Live Law)
Published: 01 Jul 2021,12:43 PM IST