Gujarat Sahitya Akademi Objects to Poem On Bodies in Ganga

One of the editorials in the June edition of the Gujarat Sahitya Akademi’s official publication, 'Shabdashrushti', has called out a poem by Gujarati poet Parul Khakhar on the bodies of suspected COVID victims floating in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as per a report by The Indian Express. The Akademi has claimed that the intention of the poem is to spread 'anarchy'. It also called those who discussed or circulated the poem 'literary Naxals'.

Vishnu Pandya, the Akademi's chairperson, confirmed to the publication that he wrote the editorial. The piece does not mention the poem, 'Shav Vahini Ganga', specifically but Pandya said that the editorial was directed towards it.