He’s a Well Brought-up Boy: Govinda on Nephew Krushna’s Heartfelt Apology

Actors Govinda and Krushna end their prolonged feud.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek, have often been in the news for their tiffs since their public fallout in 2016. However, the uncle-nephew feud finally came to an end on Manish Paul's podcast recently, when the Partner actor accepted Krushna's apologies and said, "Let the love be seen off-screen too".
Krushna had appeared on the same podcast days ago, in which he had urged his uncle to let go of the past and forgive him, with his tearful apology.
During his conversation with Manish, the Bhagam Bhag actor opened up about his relationship with his nephew and said, "Krushna presumed that something unpleasant was happening in his life because of me. He's a well-brought-up boy but, he needs to know that he is being used by writers and that there is a limit to being used."
He also added that Krushna had lied about him not making a visit to the hospital when his children were born. "I went to see his kids four times, but I was told I cannot meet them," he said.
The two families got into a public feud in 2018, when Govinda's wife, Sunita, was offended by a tweet that Kashmera Shah, Krushna's wife, had published about some "people who dance for money." Sunita claimed that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, therefore, the two decided to break their ties with the couple.
Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek is Govida's late sister Padma's son.