He’s a Well Brought-up Boy: Govinda on Nephew Krushna’s Heartfelt Apology

Bollywood actor Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek, have often been in the news for their tiffs since their public fallout in 2016. However, the uncle-nephew feud finally came to an end on Manish Paul's podcast recently, when the Partner actor accepted Krushna's apologies and said, "Let the love be seen off-screen too".

Krushna had appeared on the same podcast days ago, in which he had urged his uncle to let go of the past and forgive him, with his tearful apology.