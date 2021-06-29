Got to Know From The Media I Was Dropped From a Film: Taapsee

Taapsee added that the makers did not even bother to communicate the decision to her. "I got to know about it from the media", Taapsee told Siddharth.

When asked if the makers reached out to her after being called out Taapsee replied, "They did call and meet me, and apologised. However, they didn't reveal the real reasons for replacing me".

In 2019, Taapsee had spoken about being dropped from the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror the actor had said, "I was asked to clear my schedule and I complied. Only the clauses remained to be negotiated. But they suddenly vanished.” She also mentioned that she had taken time off from another film to accommodate Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Since the news was sudden, she could not use the dates she had blocked for the remake for another project.