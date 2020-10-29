Goa Line Producer Defends KJo's Dharma in Garbage Litter Row

Dharma Productions received a showcause notice for littering a Goa village after wrapping shoot.

On 25 October, the Entertainment Society of Goa had served a showcause notice to Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for allegedly littering in Nerul village after wrapping a film shoot. Now, Dilip Borkar, the line producer in Goa brought on board by Johar for the project, has issued a statement on Twitter defending the production house. Borkar began by writing, "In the last couple of days there has been an outbreak of images on the social media of one particular garbage dumping site in North Goa. The site was assigned to us, by the local panchayat, for the collection and disposal of the garbage".

Borkar added that he had hired the panchayat garbage vendors to segregate and collect the waste generated during the shoot of the film. "There is a dearth of waste disposal management companies in North Goa where the shoot was being held. Due to non-availability of private vendors. I hired and paid the panchayat garbage vendors to segregate and collect the garbage generated at the shoot location." "Unfortunately on one particular Monday, the garbage pick-up truck was unable to reach the dumping site due to a breakdown. Upon receiving this information my team immediately hired another special truck and had the garbage cleared", Borkar wrote in the statement. He concluded by saying, ""I repeat and reiterate that we have taken all the necessary steps to dispose off the garbage in the manner suggested by the government and we continue to adhere to the guidelines provided."

Dilip Borkar had earlier told ANI, "Dharma Productions has got nothing to do with it. I am their representative here so the responsibility is on me that how things are to be done here. I will speak to my lawyers regarding this and take legal action." A report in Goa Chronicle stated that the ESG took notice of the matter after Lokhancho Ekvott Goa, a movement to save the villages and heritage locations of Goa, complained how a shoot by Dharma Productions left garbage (including biomedical waste including PPE kits, masks, sanitary napkins) on the roadside after they packed up.