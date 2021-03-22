Partners Easiest Targets When Players Don't Perform: Geeta Basra

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh recently announced that they are expecting their second child and Geeta is due in July. The Quint spoke to the mommy-to-be about being a mother for the second time and her experiences. Geeta also opened up about being a celebrity mom and how she keeps her daughter away from limelight.

Geeta spoke about getting back to facing the camera soon after her delivery. Harbhajan, who is also gearing up to make his acting debut, will be sharing screen space with his wife. Geeta, who has travelled extensively with her husband during matches, spoke about how girlfriends and wives are an easy target when their partners underperform.