Ghanshyam Nayak, Nattu Kaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, Passes Away

Ghanshyam Nayak played the role of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah.
Ghanshyam Nayak, famous for his role as Natwarlal Prabhashankar Undhaiwala (Nattu Kaka) in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah passed away on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. The show’s producer Asit Modi shared the news on Twitter.
Asit Kumarr Modi wrote, “Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe. Param krupalu parameshwar unhe apne charno mein sthaan de aur param shanti de. Unke parivaar ko ye dukh sehen krne ki shakti de. #NattuKaka hum aapko nahi bhul sakte. (Our beloved Nattu Kaka is no longer with us. May God give him peace and give him family strength. We will never forget to Nattu Kaka.)"
Asit also said in a statement, “Ghanashyam Nayak and I go a long way back and our families also were related. His passing away is a loss personally to me as well as for the show. Through the years, he kept motivating and encouraging me and, he himself was very happy with the role he was playing in the show.”
Ghanshyam Nayak has been a part of several Gujarati and Hindi films, and over 300 television shows. He was also a prolific stage actor. He also starred in shows like Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Nayak also starred in Barsaat, Tere Naam, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and China Gate.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah director Malav Rajda shared memories with Nayak on Instagram, and expressed his condolences.
“Ghanshyam bhai know you since i was a child wen u use to do plays with my dad...loved you then and loved you now..and you will always be loved by everyone who knew you...still have to come across such a jovial, lovable and a selfless man like you...thank you for always showering ur love and blessings on me...you will be really missed a lot...love you natu kaka... (sic),” Rajda wrote.
The show’s official Instagram handle also shared a statement after Ghanshyam Nayak’s demise, “It pains us to inform you all with a heavy heart about the demise of Mr Ghanshyam Nayak ji who played the role of Nattu Kaka in #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChasmah."
"Ghanshyam ji has been a invaluable member of our TMKOC family for all the 13 years of our time. @officialasitkumar Ji and his association went way back before even our show began,” the statement read.
The statement concluded, “So, today, we grieve the loss of not only an amazing actor but also that of a close friend and a family member. We extend our condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om shanti.”
Published: 04 Oct 2021,09:45 AM IST