Actor Gehana Vasisth Arrested for Shooting, Uploading Porn Videos

Actor and model Gehana Vasisth, mostly known for her rolein Alt Balaji’s web show Gandi Baat has reportedly been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly shooting and uploading pornographic videos. Vasisth, whose original name is Vandana Tiwari was arrested by Mumbai’s Crime Branch and is scheduled to be produced in court on Monday.
Vasisth became popular after she won the Miss Asia Bikini contest in 2012 after beating several global entries. The actor was previously in the news when she suffered from a cardiac arrest while shooting for a web show in Mumbai and was rushed to the hospital.
