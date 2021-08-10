Gauahar Khan Denies Claims of Being Part of an Event With Varun Dhawan

There were claims that Gauahar Khan and Varun Dhawan will be taking part in a beer pong festival.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Gauahar Khan has denied claims that she and Varun Dhawan will be participating in a 'beer pong festival'. Taking to Instagram stories, Gauahar tagged an advertisement of the event, scheduled to take place in Chandigarh.
The ad claimed that a 'meet and greet' with Gauahar and Varun has been organised. She wrote, "This is fraud ! I'm not going to any beer pong festival ! Be ready to be sued ! @warehousecafe.mohali @thewhiteorigin."
Recently, Gauahar had posted a video responding to 'nosey questions' she has been facing. She answered to, "When will u have a baby ??" with "whenever Allah will ! Duh!!!" On being asked "why don't u live with your in laws?", she replied, "my husband and I chose what suits us !" When asked, "Why are you working all the time since your wedding?", she said, "I've been working last 20 years, will work till I'm 80! Insha Allah."
