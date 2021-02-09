Gehana Vasisth, Associate Arrested for Pornographic Video Racket

The police have alleged that Vasisth, whose original name is Vandana Tiwari, would upload pornographic videos to websites that required a subscription. Three of her bank accounts, which allegedly contain funds collected through these subscriptions amounting to Rs 36 lakhs, are being monitored.

The Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch also arrested another person, Umesh Kamat, in connection with the case on Monday, 8 February. According to officials, he would act as a coordinator for Vasisth and allegedly send pornographic videos to companies abroad, which would then upload them to an app using foreign IP addresses. The court has remanded him in police custody till 10 February, Kedari Pawar, senior PI of the Property Cell, told Mid-day.

Officials have claimed that four women, who were allegedly forced to participate in these videos on the pretext of working for films and web series, have lodged complaints and two have recorded their statements. The Property Cell is also investigating the role of a celebrity businessman who they say was financing the racket. We are examining all possible angles including finances to the entire pornographic racket,” an official said. A professional photographer identified as Shah Dhanaji was also arrested by the Property Cell late on Monday night.

(With inputs from Times of India and Mid-day.)