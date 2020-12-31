Gal Gadot Hails Bilkis Dadi as Her Personal Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984 actor Gal Gadot has named Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano, aka Bilkis Dadi, one of her "personal Wonder Women" of 2020. The actor posted a series of photos of women whom she has been inspired by on Instagram with Bilkis Dadi among them. "Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I've loved discovering, and some are expectional women I hope to meet in the future," she wrote in the caption.
Gadot had also posted a picture of Bilkis Dadi as an Instagram story, but later deleted it possibly because she had erroneously captioned it, "The 82-year-old activist fighting for women’s equality in India showed me it’s never too late to fight for what you believe in."
The octogenarian was the face of the months-long protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood. She was also named by Time magazine as one of the most influential people of 2020.
Published: undefined