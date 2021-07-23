Arjun Rampal's Partner Gabriella Demetriades Opens Up About Body-Shaming

Actor and model Gabriella Demetriades
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @gabriellademetriades)
Model and actor Gabriella Demetriades, actor Arjun Rampal's partner, talked about her experience as a model and revealed that she had to face body shaming. During an Instagram Ask Me Anything session, Gabriella said that the fashion industry wasn’t ‘as diverse as it is today’.
A fan asked, “Have you ever struggled with your body confidence/image? Any advice?” To that, Gabriella replied, "Yes, sadly the fashion industry wasn't as diverse as it is today."
Another fan talked about losing weight after pregnancy and asked, “I saw an article which said u lost post preg weight in 12 days. Any tips on dat for woman out there?” Rebuking that, Gabriella said that it took her 2 years to get back to her original body type.
“It took me two years to get to my original weight, and also a lot of patience and hard work. And just enjoying the process, but no it didn’t take me 12 days.”
During the session, she also shared book recommendations, her hair serum, and the secret behind her clear skin. For the curious ones, Gabriella feels her skin is ‘so perfect’ because of “no alcohol, lots of sleep and exercise, and a good routine.”
She also shared picture of their son Arik, who was born in July 2019. At a fan’s request, she shared a collage of her favourite pictures with Arjun.
Gabriella, partner Arjun Rampal, and family are in Budapest where he was filming for his upcoming action-thriller Dhaakad. He shared that he’d finished shooting for his role, on Instagram, with the caption, “It’s a wrap for me on #Dhaakad the feeling of sudden emptiness sinks in, as it does when you finish something that has been so close to you. The team, the crew, the memories I take are special."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 23 Jul 2021,11:56 AM IST