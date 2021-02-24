French Actor Gerard Depardieu Charged With Rape: Report

Gerard Depardieu.|
The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday, 23 February, that French actor Gerard Depardieu was charged in December with rape and sexual assault after authorities revived a 2018 investigation that was initially dropped, as per a report by AP.
The office told AP that Depardieu was not detained when he was handed the preliminary charges on 16 December.
After the case was leaked to the media, the prosecutor's office reportedly looked into the charges.
French media reports have said that the charges relate to allegations made by an actor that date back to 2018. An initial inquiry against Depardieu was dropped in 2019 because of lack of evidence, but was later revived.
Newspaper Le Parisien and broadcaster BFM TV said that the woman had alleged that Depardieu assaulted her on 7 and 13 August, 2018 at his home in Paris. The two met when Depardieu conducted a class at her school, BFM TV reported.
As per the report by AP, Depardieu’s lawyer Hervé Temime was not available for a comment, but he has previously said that the actor “absolutely denies any rape, any sexual assault, any crime.”
Depardieu, 72, is among France's most well-known and controversial actors.
He has appeared in 200 films over six decades. He has made a name for himself in Hollywood too. He won a Golden Globe for his performance in Green Card, a 1990 romantic comedy co-starring Andie MacDowell.
