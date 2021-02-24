French Actor Gerard Depardieu Charged With Rape: Report

The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday, 23 February, that French actor Gerard Depardieu was charged in December with rape and sexual assault after authorities revived a 2018 investigation that was initially dropped, as per a report by AP.

The office told AP that Depardieu was not detained when he was handed the preliminary charges on 16 December.

After the case was leaked to the media, the prosecutor's office reportedly looked into the charges.

French media reports have said that the charges relate to allegations made by an actor that date back to 2018. An initial inquiry against Depardieu was dropped in 2019 because of lack of evidence, but was later revived.